Texas City hosts State Championship BBQ Cook-OffTEXAS CITY, TX

TEXAS CITY, TX – A state championship title, an invitation to a prestigious national championship

competition, cash prizes and serious bragging rights are on the line in an upcoming BBQ Cook-Off in

Texas City.

At the city’s Beats & BBQ Bash on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Champions Barbecue Alliance has sanctioned

the BBQ Cook-Off event as an official state championship competition.

That means the winning team will receive an invitation to the American Royal Barbeque cook-off and a

draw for the Jack Daniel’s World Champion Invitational Barbecue Competition, not to mention a trophy.

Plus, the competition pays out $5,000 total in cash prizes to the top teams.

This is the first year that the cook-off has been sanctioned as a state championship, and event organizers

are expecting the competition to be fierce. Competitors will be facing off in brisket, chicken and ribs.

Space is limited to 60 teams, so interested teams are encouraged to sign up soon.

In addition to the cook-off, the Beats & BBQ Bash will also feature a concert by event headliner Restless

Road. Other featured musicians include Kody West and the Keeshea Pratt Band. There will also be

vendors, food trucks and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The event is hosted through the Texas City Cultural Arts Foundation, and all proceeds benefit United

Way Galveston County Mainland. Beats & BBQ Bash will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Nessler Park in

Texas City.

For more information, visit www.beatsandbbqbash.com.