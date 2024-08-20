Home NewsCommunityEntertainment Texas City hosts State Championship BBQ Cook-OffTEXAS CITY, TX
Entertainment

Texas City hosts State Championship BBQ Cook-OffTEXAS CITY, TX

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

TEXAS CITY, TX – A state championship title, an invitation to a prestigious national championship
competition, cash prizes and serious bragging rights are on the line in an upcoming BBQ Cook-Off in
Texas City.
At the city’s Beats & BBQ Bash on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Champions Barbecue Alliance has sanctioned
the BBQ Cook-Off event as an official state championship competition.
That means the winning team will receive an invitation to the American Royal Barbeque cook-off and a
draw for the Jack Daniel’s World Champion Invitational Barbecue Competition, not to mention a trophy.
Plus, the competition pays out $5,000 total in cash prizes to the top teams.
This is the first year that the cook-off has been sanctioned as a state championship, and event organizers
are expecting the competition to be fierce. Competitors will be facing off in brisket, chicken and ribs.
Space is limited to 60 teams, so interested teams are encouraged to sign up soon.
In addition to the cook-off, the Beats & BBQ Bash will also feature a concert by event headliner Restless
Road. Other featured musicians include Kody West and the Keeshea Pratt Band. There will also be
vendors, food trucks and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
The event is hosted through the Texas City Cultural Arts Foundation, and all proceeds benefit United
Way Galveston County Mainland. Beats & BBQ Bash will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Nessler Park in
Texas City.
For more information, visit www.beatsandbbqbash.com.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

DEAR FRANKIE

Dear Frankie

It Was a Dark and Ghostly Night on the Bay

DEAR FRANKIE: Should I feel neglected?

Unwanted gifts. 

“Ruddigore”: an Opera in Two Acts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close