Selena and Shakira Tribute Show Brings Interactive Latin Pop Celebration to Mainland Music Hall

TEXAS CITY, TX, April 2, 2026 – A celebration of two of Latin music’s most influential artists is coming to the Gulf Coast as A Tribute to Selena with She Wolf, A Tribute to Shakira arrives at Mainland Music Hall on April 17, 2026. The high energy production honors the musical legacies of Selena Quintanilla and international superstar Shakira through a theatrical tribute experience that blends live vocals, choreography, and immersive audience participation.

Held at 8:00 PMT at Mainland Music Hall, located at 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Unit 1140, Texas City, TX, the show highlights the musical evolution from Selena’s groundbreaking Tejano sound to Shakira’s global pop influence. The performance recreates iconic moments from both artists’ careers while celebrating the cultural impact they have had across generations of Latin music fans.

The tribute production She Wolf is led by a Grammy nominated vocalist known for delivering dynamic live performances that combine powerful vocals with high energy stage choreography. Backed by a full band and dance driven stage production, the show recreates the spirit of Selena’s beloved hits such as Como La Flor and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom alongside Shakira’s globally recognized anthems including Hips Don’t Lie and Whenever, Wherever. The performance blends costume changes, choreography inspired by the original tours, and a concert style stage presentation designed to transport audiences through the eras that defined both artists.

“This tribute is not just a concert. It is a celebration of the powerful impact Selena and Shakira have had on music and culture,” said Andrew, owner of Mainland Music Hall. “Both artists helped introduce Latin music to wider audiences around the world, and this show captures that journey while giving fans a chance to celebrate together.”

Designed as an immersive fan experience, the evening invites guests to become part of the celebration. Audience members are encouraged to dance, sing along, and participate in crowd moments throughout the show that recreate the energy of a live arena concert. The event takes place during Selena’s birthday week, adding special significance for fans who continue to honor her enduring influence on Tejano and Latin pop music.

The tribute highlights how two groundbreaking performers reshaped the global music landscape. Selena opened doors for Tejano and Latin pop artists in the United States, while Shakira expanded Latin music’s global reach through multilingual hits and cross genre collaborations.

Promotional images and media assets from the tribute production are available for preview and media use. Event organizers encourage local outlets to request performance images and promotional footage to accompany coverage of the show.

Performances take place Friday evening at Mainland Music Hall in Texas City. Tickets start at $22.81 and are available through the official ticket link.

Music fans throughout the Houston and Gulf Coast region are invited to experience a night that celebrates the legacy, rhythm, and global influence of two artists who helped redefine Latin music.

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About Mainland Music Hall

Mainland Music Hall, located in Texas City, Texas, is a live entertainment venue that brings concerts, tribute productions, and community focused events to the Gulf Coast region. The venue showcases diverse musical genres while providing an accessible gathering place for audiences from Texas City, Galveston County, and the greater Houston area.