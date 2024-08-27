Fellowshipping and Giving to Others

Written by Ruth Ann Ruiz Features Editor

These ladies are united in their love of God, Jesus Christ and serving others. They represent Houston’s branch of Sisters’ Fellowship International. The ladies gather in fellowship with each other. Though they might not all worship God in the same manner or in the same church, they all have found the joy of fellowship with other women of faith.

August, according to Glory, one of the members, is the organization’s month for giving. And give to the region they did. On Friday, with a U-Haul full of cleaning supplies, they made their way down to Galveston County, stopping at Holy Family Parish in Galveston to deliver tables full of cleaning supplies.

“This is the second year the ladies have brought cleaning supplies to Holy Family Parish, and our friends in need will really put these supplies to good use,” said Steve Bonin, president of the Holy Family Parish’s Society of St Vincent De Paul.

If you would like to know more about Sisters’ Fellowship International, you can find the website for the organization at

https://sfiloveinaction.org.