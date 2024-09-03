Home News TEXAS GLO POSTS AMENDMENTS TO SIX STATE ACTION PLANS FOR PUBLIC COMMENT
News

TEXAS GLO POSTS AMENDMENTS TO SIX STATE ACTION PLANS FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Today the Texas General Land Office (GLO) posted amendments to six state action plans. Each of the amendments include the new Disaster Recovery Reallocation Program (DRRP), which will allow the GLO to utilize de-obligated and unutilized funds within each action plan. The posting period and additional action plan amendment specific details, if applicable, for each action plan amendment are as follows:

  • Hurricanes Ike and Dolly Amendment 7
    • Federally required public comment period of 7 days will end at 5:00 PM on September 11, 2024.
  • 2015 Floods and Storms Amendment 6
    • Federally required public comment period of 14 days will end at 5:00 PM on September 18, 2024.
  • 2016 Floods and Storms Amendment 8
    • Federally required public comment period of 14 days will end at 5:00 PM on September 18, 2024.
  • Hurricane Harvey $5.6 Billion Amendment 16
    • Federally required public comment period of 30 days will end at 5:00 PM on October 4, 2024.
    • Includes updates to the Harris County Homeowner Assistance, Residential Buyout, Affordable Rental and Single Family New Construction Programs.
    • Includes updates to the City of Houston Single Family Development and Buyout Programs.
  • 2018 South Texas Floods Amendment 2
    • Federally required public comment period of 30 days will end at 5:00 PM on October 4, 2024.
    • Includes updates to the Specific Conditions Report in Appendix H.
  • 2019 Disasters Amendment 3
    • Federally required public comment period of 30 days will end at 5:00 PM on October 4, 2024.
    • Includes updates to the Specific Conditions Report in Appendix G.

The amendment is available for review at https://recovery.texas.gov/public-notices. All comments should be submitted to cdr@recovery.texas.gov by 5:00 p.m. on their respective ending dates to be considered. Please include action plan amendment for comment in the subject line.

Per federal requirements, the GLO must respond to public comments before the amendment can be sent to HUD for final approval.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

A Superhero Was Among Us

Comptroller: Hundreds of new homes needed to cut costs

REMINDER: Submit Applications for Hurricane Beryl Disaster Unemployment Assistance by September 9

Power grid again reaches record demand

Fourth Cruise Terminal in Galveston Underway

Receive Your 2024 County Tax Bill Via Email

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close