COM Theatre Presents:  The Realistic Joneses

by Will Eno
THE REALISTIC JONESES by Will Eno Bob and Jennifer Jones meet their new
next-door neighbors, John and Pony Jones. As their relationships begin to irrevocably intertwine, the Joneses must decide between their idyllic fantasies and their
imperfect realities in this inside look at the people who live next door, the truths
we think we know, and the secrets we never imagined we all might share.
Through Sept. 29
Thursday to Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
College of the Mainland Theatre, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591
For tickets or more information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345
