West Nile Virus Update: Galveston County Reports Mosquito Pools, No Human Cases

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas— The Galveston County Health District would like to inform residents that two positive West

Nile virus mosquito pools have been detected in Galveston County this year, as reported in the latest DSHS Arbovirus

Weekly Activity Report dated September 14, 2024.

While the presence of these positive mosquito pools is concerning, it is important to note that there have been no

confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in the county to date. A Presumptive Viremic Blood Donor (PVD) was reported,

but this case did not meet the established criteria for a confirmed case. Presumptive viremic blood donors are people who

had no symptoms at the time of donating blood through a blood collection agency, but whose blood tested positive when

screened for the presence of West Nile virus or Zika virus.

West Nile virus (WNV) is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause illness in humans, birds, and other animals. Most people

infected with WNV experience mild symptoms, such as fever and headache, but some can develop more severe conditions

like meningitis or encephalitis. The virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly

during warmer months.

“We encourage residents to stay vigilant by taking preventive measures against mosquito bites and reporting any stagnant

water where mosquitoes may breed.” Said Dr. Phillip Keiser, Local Health Authority, and CEO. Per Galveston County

Mosquito Control, the counties overall vector population remains low.

Preventive Measures

To reduce the risk of West Nile virus transmission, residents are advised to:

Use Insect Repellent: Apply EPA-approved insect repellents when outdoors, especially during dawn and

dusk.

Eliminate Standing Water: Regularly check and remove any standing water around your home, including in flowerpots, bird baths, and gutters.

in flowerpots, bird baths, and gutters.

Wear Protective Clothing: When outdoors, wear long sleeves and pants to minimize skin exposure.

Install Screens: Ensure that windows and doors are fitted with screens to keep mosquitoes out.

Please visit their website or reach out to Galveston County Mosquito Control if you have any questions or concerns about

mosquitos in your area.

Galveston County Mosquito Control website: Mosquito Control | Galveston County, TX (galvestoncountytx.gov)

Contact them at: mosquito.control@co.galveston.tx.us or call 1-800-842-5622