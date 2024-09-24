West Nile Virus Update: Galveston County Reports Mosquito Pools, No Human Cases

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas— The Galveston County Health District would like to inform residents that two positive West
Nile virus mosquito pools have been detected in Galveston County this year, as reported in the latest DSHS Arbovirus
Weekly Activity Report dated September 14, 2024.
While the presence of these positive mosquito pools is concerning, it is important to note that there have been no
confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in the county to date. A Presumptive Viremic Blood Donor (PVD) was reported,
but this case did not meet the established criteria for a confirmed case. Presumptive viremic blood donors are people who
had no symptoms at the time of donating blood through a blood collection agency, but whose blood tested positive when
screened for the presence of West Nile virus or Zika virus.
West Nile virus (WNV) is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause illness in humans, birds, and other animals. Most people
infected with WNV experience mild symptoms, such as fever and headache, but some can develop more severe conditions
like meningitis or encephalitis. The virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly
during warmer months.
“We encourage residents to stay vigilant by taking preventive measures against mosquito bites and reporting any stagnant
water where mosquitoes may breed.” Said Dr. Phillip Keiser, Local Health Authority, and CEO. Per Galveston County
Mosquito Control, the counties overall vector population remains low.
Preventive Measures
To reduce the risk of West Nile virus transmission, residents are advised to:
- Use Insect Repellent: Apply EPA-approved insect repellents when outdoors, especially during dawn and
dusk.
- Eliminate Standing Water: Regularly check and remove any standing water around your home, including
in flowerpots, bird baths, and gutters.
- Wear Protective Clothing: When outdoors, wear long sleeves and pants to minimize skin exposure.
- Install Screens: Ensure that windows and doors are fitted with screens to keep mosquitoes out.
Please visit their website or reach out to Galveston County Mosquito Control if you have any questions or concerns about
mosquitos in your area.
Galveston County Mosquito Control website: Mosquito Control | Galveston County, TX (galvestoncountytx.gov)
Contact them at: mosquito.control@co.galveston.tx.us or call 1-800-842-5622