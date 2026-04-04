Home NewsARTEMIS II SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES CREW OF FOUR SETTING COURSE FOR FUTURE HUMAN SPACE TRAVEL
News

ARTEMIS II SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES CREW OF FOUR SETTING COURSE FOR FUTURE HUMAN SPACE TRAVEL

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

By Richard Tew/Space and Technology Editor for The Post Newspaper

On Wednesday, NASA’s Artemis II launch wasn’t foiled by April Fools shanigans.  Instead, the “most powerful rocket ever launched by NASA” hurtled towards the heavens marking the first time humans have traveled to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Despite several scrubbed lauches over the last three years-the last just a few weeks ago-Artemis II’s Space Launch System (SLS) the heaved the nearly 6 million pound, 322 ft rocket, topped with the Orion Spacecraft and four crew into orbit around the Earth Wednesday afternoon at 5:35 p.m CST for a ten-day mission.

 The crew, which consists of NASA astronauts: Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), Christian Koch (mission specialist) and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, went through hours of preflight checks and even a quick game of cards, a long held tradition before lauches.  The crew plays until the commander (Wiseman) looses a hand.  According to NASA, the tradition is played to ward off any back luck.  

According to NASA’s blog: before launch, there were a couple anomolies which were later rectified.  The Flight Termination System is a safety system which allows enginners on the ground to send a signal to destruct the rocket if it were to veer off course during ascent.  Another issue which was addressed involved a sensor on the Launch Abort System’s attitude control motor controller battery which NASA says showed a higher temperature than they would have expected.  “It is believed to be an instrumentation issue and will not affect today’s launch,” according to NASA reports.  

The T-10 count down hold was extended to allow engineers time to work through final liftoff preparations.  The new lift-off time was continued mere minutes after followed by unanimous “go’s” across the board at Kennedy Space Center.  

Once launched, the SLS carried its crew to space before jettioning it’s two booster rockets after just two minutes of flight. At 5:43 (CST), the main engine core stage completed and separated from the “interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage and the Orion space craft.  Six minutes alter, Orion’s solar panels deployed.

Over night into Thursday, the crew peformed several key test stages of the mission in order to try out systems and prep Orion for a trip around the Moon, which could come as early at April 6.  The trip will also see the deployment of four “CubeSats” as part of a secondary payload.  If it is successful, Artemis II will take humans past the Moon and to its “dark side,” something no human has ever seen.  The distance will be just over 252,000 miles.  

Also during the press conference, Acting Associate Administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Lori Glaze was asked what she felt about the Artemis II launch.

“I think it went extremly well,” said Glaze. 

Artemis II is the second of several “Armtemis” missions NASA has planned, with future missions aiming to establish a base near the south pole of the Moon to serve as a spring board for a future mission to Mars.

NASA Administrator Jared Iasscman stressed the imporance of the mission during a post-launch press conference.

“This is part of a much bigger program.  This is America and our partners’ return to the Moon, and we are trying to do it this time to stay, said Isaacman.  

Photo cutline: Wednesday at 5:35 pm (CST) NASA’s SLS rocket topped with the Orion spacecraft launced four crew towards the Moon for a ten-day round trip mission. Photo by NASA. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Paxton calls for Hancock’s removal

Land Commissioner Buckingham Hosts Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day at the Tuskegee Airmen...

State of Two Cities

Islamic schools admitted to voucher program after suit

City of La Marque Awarded $4.985 Million Grant for Shoreline Stabilization at...

Northbound traffic closed at intersection of SH-146 and FM-646.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper