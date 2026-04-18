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Sanchez Brings Humor and Heart to Galveston Republican Women’s Meeting

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

Orlando Sanchez, a Republican candidate in a runoff election against fellow Republican Warren Howell for Harris County Judge, was the guest speaker at the Galveston Republican Women’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.

With a history of leadership and elected office in Texas and Harris County, it seemed as though he might deliver a typical political speech. However, he was less political and more entertaining as he shared his life story.

Orlando was born in Cuba and is deeply grateful that his father made the choice to leave.

“I think I’m the luckiest person in the world, I could have lived 67 years under the communist rule,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez has lived most of his life in Texas, though he did join the U.S. Air Force, lured, he said, by the slogan Join the Air Force, See the World. As it turned out, his service took him no further than more of Texas and a stint in Illinois.

When fielding questions about illegal immigration, Sanchez said, “We have the worst immigration policy in the world.” He believes Congress must act to reform immigration policy.

If he wins the runoff and then the general election in November, perhaps Harris County residents can count on occasional humor and lightness at public meetings — Sanchez proved himself skillful at weaving humor into serious topics as a speaker on Wednesday. 

Sanchez holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Houston and believes in fiscally conservative management of taxpayer money. If elected, he said he would work closely with the Sheriff and court clerks to speed up the adjudication of criminal cases as one way of reducing the crime rate in Harris County.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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