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Experience the Final Battle of the Texas Revolution at San Jacinto Battleground

by Publisher
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La Porte, TX – Experience the sights and sounds of the final battle of the Texas Revolution this Saturday as the booming of cannons, cracks of musket fire, and the shouts of “Remember the Alamo! Remember La Bahía!” ring out across the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site.  

The historic site and the Texas Historical Commission (THC) invite visitors to relive the moments of victory at the annual San Jacinto Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, with reenactments beginning at 11 a.m. 

Across the grounds, living history activities, lectures, and market and food vendors will help visitors celebrate the 190th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto, which secured Texas’ independence from Mexico. 

Reenactors dressed in period clothing will make the epic events of April 1836 come alive, and the reenactments at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will recreate the dramatic events that led to one of the most decisive and impactful military victories in North American history. 

Hands-on, participatory activities will let visitors interact with reenactors as they cook food, check weapons, and engage in the daily routines of soldiers and civilians from almost 200 years ago. 

About San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site 

The San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site is the location of the final battle of the Texas Revolution. On April 21, 1836, the Texian army killed or captured most of the 1,250 Mexican soldiers in under 20 minutes to ultimately secure Texas’ independence from Mexico. 

About the Texas Historical Commission  

The Texas Historical Commission is the state’s official historic preservation agency. It preserves, operates, and manages 42 state historic sites, the Texas Heritage Trails Program, Texas Main Street Program, Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program, and many more heritage tourism and historic preservation initiatives across the state. The Texas Historical Commission’s mission is to protect and preserve the state’s historic and prehistoric resources for the use, education, enjoyment, and economic benefit of present and future generations. For more information, visit thc.texas.gov

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