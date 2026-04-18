Historic Fleet Week Greeted on Pelican Island

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Crowds began gathering before sunrise all along the ship channel in Galveston. Reports on social media showed spectators lining the channel wherever they could find a view of the Navy and Coast Guard ships parading in for Texas’s first-ever Fleet Week.

At Seawolf Park on Pelican Island ss the sun broke through the clouds, the Navy band played familiar patriotic tunes. People gathered along the fishing pier, at the water’s edge, and on benches provided for spectators attending the welcoming ceremony at the park.

The ceremony included members of the Sons of the Revolution presenting the colors, along with distinguished guest speakers. U.S. Navy Admiral Karl Thomas was among those who addressed the crowd.

“We prosper as a nation because of our mastery at sea,” said Admiral Thomas. He reminded attendees that, at that very moment, 10,000–15,000 Sailors and Marines were serving in the Middle East and the Arabian Sea. “They are making it possible for us to be here today for this event,” he added.

Other speakers, including Galveston Mayor Dr. Craig Brown and State Representative Terri Leo Wilson, offered words of inspiration and gratitude.

Spectators waited with the wind whipping around them. Waiting for a delayed arrival in the wind was par for the course, as Admiral Thomas explained that stiff winds had impacted the ships’ arrival time into the channel. He also noted that time had been taken earlier in the morning to onboard national media via helicopter, which contributed to the delay.

The crowd spied water spraying from fireboats on the distant horizon causing excitement and anticipation to increase, and the wait became less of a bother.

As the excitement of the fireboats was wanning, the sound of military jets filled the air. Fingers pointed skyward as heads turned upward, watching the aircraft streak by like lightning—announcing the arrival of the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3).

Looking out over the water, what first appeared to be tiny figures lined along the edges of the ship came into clearer view. Though small from the shoreline, they were unmistakable—Sailors and Marines manning the rails in honor of the crowds gathered for this historic entry into the ship channel for Texas’s first Fleet Week.

Flags waved, people cheered, and cameras captured as many photos as possible of the impressive ship, with Sailors and Marines standing tall, proud, and confident.

Sea Scouts and Boy Scouts from Brazoria County’s Valley had been on the road since 2:30 in the morning to witness the parade of ships at the formal celebration on Pelican Island. Not one of the adults or young people was disappointed—it was a full thumbs-up for the experience.

One young scout said his favorite part was when the planes flew overhead.

The formal ceremony on the shores of Pelican Island was hosted by the Texas Navy Association. Texas Navy Association Admiral Tammy Lobaugh organized the ceremony and she expressed her appreciation for the event:

“We were delighted to provide Galveston with an incredible Fleet Week and America 250 celebration. What an incredible day! Galveston came out in force and truly offered a big, Texas-sized greeting. My thanks to all who made it possible,” said Lobaugh.

Public tours of the ships and opportunities to meet Sailors and Marines are available in Houston. More information about the ships, events, and how to come aboard can be found at https://fleetweekhouston.com/ship-tours/