This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Kiwi and Rolo.

Give a big hello to Kiwi (A038172), a 4 month old female Domestic Short Hair brown tabby and white, combines looks and personality. She is cuteness in fur with her uniquely patterned face, little mouth and expressive eyes. Her sparkling white chest, legs and tummy offset her tabby markings. Kiwi loves toys, romping, exploring and lots of attention. She likes flirting with visitors and is waiting for just the right one to come along. Kiwi wants to grow up in a home of her own with a loving family. Come on in to meet this sweet princess kitty – ask for KIWI!

Meet Rolo (A038162), a stunning 3 year old German Shepherd with a beautiful black coat and captivating golden eyes. He’s friendly with other dogs, especially female pals, and loves making new friends. Rolo is full of personality and ready to bring joy to your life. If you’re looking for a loyal companion, he’s eager to find his forever home!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Kiwi and Rolo will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 29th – Nov 2nd, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.