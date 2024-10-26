FEMA is Hiring in Houston and Austin to Help Storm Survivors

AUSTIN — FEMA is hiring local residents to support the recovery of Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl and the storms and flooding this spring. Opportunities are available in Houston and Austin.

Positions open in Houston include:

Manufactured Housing Specialists

Recovery Coordination Group Managers

Positions open in Houston and Austin include:

Public Assistance Program Delivery Managers

Training Specialists

To apply: USAJobs.gov has a detailed description of open positions at Local Hires-TX. You can apply there online.

FEMA jobs are available to local residents who wish to aid in the recovery of their community and help their fellow citizens in the recovery process. A Local Hire’s term of employment is 120 days. Local Hire appointments may be extended, in 120-day increments, based on the needs of the disaster. Some local hires have become permanent employees.

FEMA Local Hire employees are eligible for the following benefits:

Health insurance for individual or family

Flexible spending accounts

Federal long-term care insurance

Paid sick leave based on hours worked.

Holiday pay

Worker’s compensation

FEMA is Hiring

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and must possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and credit check, be able to provide their own transportation to and from work and live within 50 miles of the employing office. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.