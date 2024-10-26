Home NewsLifestyleEmployment FEMA is Hiring in Houston and Austin to Help Storm Survivors
Employment

FEMA is Hiring in Houston and Austin to Help Storm Survivors

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN FEMA is hiring local residents to support the recovery of Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl and the storms and flooding this spring. Opportunities are available in Houston and Austin.

Positions open in Houston include:

  • Manufactured Housing Specialists
  • Recovery Coordination Group Managers

Positions open in Houston and Austin include:

  • Public Assistance Program Delivery Managers
  • Training Specialists

To apply: USAJobs.gov has a detailed description of open positions at Local Hires-TX. You can apply there online.

FEMA jobs are available to local residents who wish to aid in the recovery of their community and help their fellow citizens in the recovery process. A Local Hire’s term of employment is 120 days. Local Hire appointments may be extended, in 120-day increments, based on the needs of the disaster. Some local hires have become permanent employees.

FEMA Local Hire employees are eligible for the following benefits:

  • Health insurance for individual or family
  • Flexible spending accounts
  • Federal long-term care insurance
  • Paid sick leave based on hours worked.
  • Holiday pay
  • Worker’s compensation

FEMA is Hiring

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and must possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and credit check, be able to provide their own transportation to and from work and live within 50 miles of the employing office. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

New Leadership, Same Name

Texas City internships offer scholarships, job experience

State Looks to Hire Veterans Throughout November

2022 COPS HIRING GRANT

COPS HIRING GRANT

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close