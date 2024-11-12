Momentum is a good thing. Just ask the Friendswood football team, which won their fourth straight game with a 55-27 win over Kempner. The Mustangs are one of nine area teams that will be in the bi-district round as they travel to A&M Consolidated Friday at 7:00 PM.
