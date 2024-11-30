Home NewsCommunityHealth Galveston Area Ambulance Authority Launches RIGHTCARE Partnership to Enhance Senior Safety
Galveston Area Ambulance Authority Launches RIGHTCARE Partnership to Enhance Senior Safety

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas— The Galveston Area Ambulance Authority (GAAA) has teamed up with local community
organizations to launch the RIGHTCARE partnership, a groundbreaking initiative designed to enhance senior safety and
reduce emergencies through proactive measures.
Unlike traditional emergency response strategies, the RIGHTCARE partnership focuses on prevention, addressing risks
before they escalate into crises. By prioritizing proactive safety measures, this innovative approach aims to improve the
overall well-being of seniors while alleviating the demand for emergency services.
“RIGHTCARE is about going beyond responding to emergencies. It’s about working with our community partners to ensure
seniors feel safer, healthier, and more secure in their daily lives,” said Amy Weber, Chief of EMS.
The RIGHTCARE program builds on 20 years of research and leverages partnerships with churches, healthcare providers,
EMS, fire departments, and senior care organizations. At no cost to Galveston County residents, specially trained care
advocates offer personalized visits to assess potential challenges or risks and develop collaborative plans to support
seniors in living safely and successfully at home. The program emphasizes reducing falls, improving medication
management, and enhancing quality of life for seniors.
The involvement of local community organizations is pivotal to the program’s success. By leveraging these partnerships,
RIGHTCARE extends its impact, enabling a comprehensive approach to addressing senior safety concerns across the
region.
The ultimate goal of RIGHTCARE is clear: to create a safer community for seniors by reducing emergency situations. This
initiative enhances quality of life for the aging population by implementing strategies to minimize risks while
simultaneously easing the workload of emergency responders.
To learn more, watch the video: https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/998201266
For more information about the RIGHTCARE partnership, please contact:
409-761-5556 or GalvEMS@rightcare.org

