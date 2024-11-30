Home Education Galveston College’s ‘Building a Better World’ Lecture Series presents‘ My Analysis of the Post-Election Economy (Best Guess)’
by Harris L. Kempner, Jr. on Dec. 3

Galveston College’s “Build a Better World” Lecture Series presents “My Analysis

of the Post-Election Economy (Best Guess)” by Harris L. Kempner, Jr.
What: “My Analysis of the Post-Election Economy (Best Guess)” Lecture/Presentation
When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 at 6 p.m.
Where: Galveston College Main Campus – Abe & Annie Seibel Foundation Wing
4015 Ave. Q, Galveston, Texas 77550
Why: Galveston College will host Harris L. Kempner, Jr., president and portfolio manager
of Kempner Capital Management, Inc., an investment advisory firm in Galveston
since 1982. He will present “My Analysis of the Post-Election Economy (Best
Guess)” during GC’s 2024-25 “Building a Better World” Lecture Series at 6 p.m.,
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the college’s Main Campus in the Abe & Annie Seibel
Wing. The event is FREE and OPEN to the public.
Kempner was president of U.S. National Bancshares and Chief Investment Officer
for Frost Bank of Galveston (formerly United States National Bank) from 1969 to 1982.

He currently serves as a director for Balmorhea Ranches, Inc., in Pecos,
Texas, and director emeritus and advisor to Frost Bank, in Galveston. Kempner
has been a director of Legacy Holding Company in Houston since 1996. He serves
on the American Jewish Committee Board of Governors, Executive Committee and
the Budget Committee. Kempner is a member of The University of Texas Medical
Branch at Galveston Development Board; an executive board member of the
Galveston Economic Development Partnership; a board member of the Center for
Houston’s Future; and serves on the Harry Ransom Humanities Research Center
Advisory Council at The University of Texas at Austin. He is also a member,
treasurer and past president of The Philosophical Society of Texas.

