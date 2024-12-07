Step back in time with Galveston College Theatre’s ‘The Holiday Vintage Radio Hour’ Dec. 13-31

GALVESTON, Texas (Dec. 4, 2024) – This holiday season, the Galveston College

Theatre Department invites you to relive the golden age of radio with “The Holiday

Vintage Radio Hour,” featuring a charming rendition of one of the most beloved holiday

tales of the 1940s, “Miracle on 34th Street.”

Before TV and streaming dominated our screens, families gathered around their radios

to enjoy captivating stories of mystery, romance, comedy, and holiday cheer. With “The

Holiday Vintage Radio Hour,” the GC Theatre Department brings that nostalgia back to

life, complete with vintage flair and heartfelt performances.

The production will be available to stream from Dec. 13-31 on VIMEO. Simply follow the

link to “The Holiday Vintage Radio Hour” at https://vimeo.com/669954566/a4fe953112

and enter the password GCFALL24 for access. Whether you’re cozying up by the fire or

hosting a festive gathering, this production is perfect for audiences of all ages. A five-

minute intermission is included.

Bringing this enchanting experience to life are company members: Eva Arita, Elijah

Barrie, Fiona Burton, Daniella Fink, Alyssa Gudz, Aaron Gudz, Chad Keith, Isabella

Hernandez, Annie Homer, Jackson Pendergrass, and Diamond West.

The Galveston College Theatre Department offers a professional immersive training

experience for all students within the disciplines of acting, playwriting, directing, design,

and technology. Four productions a year and a diverse range of theatre courses provide

every opportunity for students to develop their theatrical skills. Scholarships are

available.

For additional information, please contact GC Program Coordinator for the Performing

Arts, Liz Lacy at llacy@gc.edu.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.