Step back in time with Galveston College Theatre’s ‘The Holiday Vintage Radio Hour’ Dec. 13-31

GALVESTON, Texas (Dec. 4, 2024) – This holiday season, the Galveston College
Theatre Department invites you to relive the golden age of radio with “The Holiday
Vintage Radio Hour,” featuring a charming rendition of one of the most beloved holiday
tales of the 1940s, “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Before TV and streaming dominated our screens, families gathered around their radios
to enjoy captivating stories of mystery, romance, comedy, and holiday cheer. With “The
Holiday Vintage Radio Hour,” the GC Theatre Department brings that nostalgia back to
life, complete with vintage flair and heartfelt performances.
The production will be available to stream from Dec. 13-31 on VIMEO. Simply follow the
link to “The Holiday Vintage Radio Hour” at https://vimeo.com/669954566/a4fe953112
and enter the password GCFALL24 for access. Whether you’re cozying up by the fire or

hosting a festive gathering, this production is perfect for audiences of all ages. A five-
minute intermission is included.

Bringing this enchanting experience to life are company members: Eva Arita, Elijah
Barrie, Fiona Burton, Daniella Fink, Alyssa Gudz, Aaron Gudz, Chad Keith, Isabella
Hernandez, Annie Homer, Jackson Pendergrass, and Diamond West.
The Galveston College Theatre Department offers a professional immersive training
experience for all students within the disciplines of acting, playwriting, directing, design,
and technology. Four productions a year and a diverse range of theatre courses provide
every opportunity for students to develop their theatrical skills. Scholarships are
available.
For additional information, please contact GC Program Coordinator for the Performing
Arts, Liz Lacy at llacy@gc.edu.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

