This week's Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Tutti Frutti and Cookie.

Give a big hello to Tutti Frutti (A037284), a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a tortoiseshell coat.  Tutti Frutti is about 1 ½ years old, past the zoomies, but still a young playful kitty.  She loves to get out of her cubes and climb the cat tree in the aisle or explore the get-acquainted room.  If someone is available to work the wand toy with feathers all the better.  Tutti loves the company of polite people but is not a fan of other cats.  A few notes about Tutti:  She is Combo Negative for FeLV and FIV.  Her glorious coat is black splashed with orange, thick, smooth and glossy.  Tutti even has a face blaze like a perfect tortie should.  If you are looking for a beautiful, friendly kitty companion come on in and meet Tutti Frutti.

Meet Cookie (A037550) a 1 year old Jack Russell/Pit Bull mix with a big heart and an even bigger appetite for treats. Life hasn’t been easy for her—she’s bounced from shelter to shelter through no fault of her own and hasn’t yet had the chance to know the love and kindness she deserves. But despite it all, Cookie is a happy, sweet, and energetic pup who just wants to share her joy with someone special. If you’re ready to give her the second chance she’s been waiting for, Cookie is ready to brighten your world.

Tutti Frutti and Cookie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Dec 17th – Dec 20th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

