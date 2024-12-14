TNMP Announces Inaugural Reduce Your Use Grant Recipients 

Grants Empower Nonprofits to Save on Energy Costs and Invest in Essential Services

Texas-New Mexico Power (TNMP) is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Reduce Your Use (RYU) Grant Program, awarding $117,500 to qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofits. These grants are designed to help nonprofits implement energy-efficient solutions, allowing them to spend less on electric bills and more on their essential

services for the community.

Nonprofit projects funded by the RYU Grant include solar

panel installations, HVAC upgrades, energy-efficient

lighting, and energy-saving appliances. These initiatives

not only lower energy consumption and costs but also

contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment for

staff and clients.

Reduce Your Use recipients:

• Horsehead Crossing Goodnight Loving Trail, Inc.

• Independence Village

• United Way of Denton County

• Denton County MHMR Center

• Hearts for Homes

• Denton Freedom House

• Lighthouse FW

• Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, Inc.

• Ringgold VFD

• EquiHope

• Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber Foundation, Inc.

• Clifton Youth Sports Organization

• Nocona Rural VFD

• Blue Sky Therapeutic Riding & Respite

• Amplify

• Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels, Inc.

• Bosque Arts Center

• Christian Community Action

• Cherished Pets Animal Rescue

• Mission Righteous Roots

• Lilah Smith Safe House

• Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County, Inc.

• Strawn Community Animal Rescue Effort

• Covington VFD

• Texas Children’s Museum

• Journey to Dream Foundation

“By supporting energy efficiency, TNMP enables nonprofits to focus their resources on the critical services they provide to our communities,” said Neal Walker, President of TNMP. “We’re proud to make a tangible difference for organizations dedicated to serving others.”

Each nonprofit is eligible to receive up to $5,000 toward their energy-efficiency projects. With more than $100,000 allocated for this inaugural event, TNMP is making significant strides in promoting sustainable practices while empowering nonprofits to thrive.

For more information about the Reduce Your Use Grant Program, visit Community Outreach | TNMP.

About TNMP

Texas-New Mexico Power (TNMP) is a Texas-based electricity transmission and distribution service provider serving more than 270,000 customers across the state. Committed to supporting the communities it serves, TNMP actively invests in programs that enhance energy efficiency, sustainability, and community development.