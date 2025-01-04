Home NewsCommunityInspirations FAITHFUL: PRIORITIZING FAITH IN THE NEW YEAR
FAITHFUL: PRIORITIZING FAITH IN THE NEW YEAR

By Richard Tew Faith Columnist

Every year, New Year’s resolutions come and go.  Lots of mental energy is expended setting goals for loosing weight, earning more money, paying off debts, etc. With most resolutions will fade after the first two weeks in the new year.  All laudable undertakings but only if seen to fruition.

An area often neglected while amassing the to do list for the upcoming year, is either forming faith for the first time or strengthening an existing faith.

Mark Fleming, pastor of both the China and Forest Park Methodist Church, located near Beaumont, Texas says New Year’s is a good time to consider renewing one’s faith.

“I think the biggest mistake we make with resolutions is trying to guide the process ourselves,” said Fleming.  “I would encourage people to focus on the listening resolutions: praying, reading the Bible, studying; things that let God speak to you about things that are important.”  

Fleming a good way to recenter one’s faith is to pray about the things that brings one closer to God.  He says reflective prayers can help prioritize what a believer should focus on the most.   Fleming also suggests finding other Christians to get together with and talk. 

“I would say the most important thing is to find another Christian to get together with.  Nothing strengthens your faith better than bouncing it off another person,” said Fleming.  “That’s really is the goal: finding someone who will accept you for who you and challenge you to be better.”

Regardless if a person is new to faith or has been a believer all their lives, Fleming says the keep is developing a mature prayer life.

“If your prayer life isn’t a lot more listening than speaking, you are not using it well at all,” said Fleming.

To listen to the full interview with Pastor Fleming, follow the link here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVlgic0IFXQ&t=157s

