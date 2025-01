By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Eli West all of 11 years of age served to swear in his father, Justin West as Galveston County Constable Precinct 4 on January 1st.

“I was a little bit nervous, but I was definitely excited because I got to swear in my dad,” said Eli.

His mother, Holli West held the Bible and her face was beaming with pride and her smile after the ceremony never faded.