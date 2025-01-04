This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Lesleigh and Zoey.

Give a big hello to Lesleigh (A038777), a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a lovely blue-cream torbie coat. Lesleigh is a little under 2 years old, sweet and friendly with a charming touch of playfulness. She has a quiet demeanor, likes attention and will show her silly side when posing for pictures – flop, roll and paws up! Lesleigh has a soft beauty with her blue-gray coat enhanced with warm cream highlights – mingled tabby and tortie patterns. Her sea-green eyes hint at deep thoughts – maybe she will share with you! Come in and ask to get acquainted. Lesleigh would like to start the New Year with her own family and forever home – maybe yours!

Meet Zoey (A039254), a gorgeous 1year old Husky with a playful personality that’s impossible to resist. She’s full of energy and always ready for her next adventure, whether it’s a long walk or some backyard zoomies. Zoey adores being the center of attention and will shower you with love every chance she gets. She’s on the hunt for her forever home, where she can share her lively spirit and endless affection. Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Lesleigh and Zoey will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Jan 7th – Jan 11th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.