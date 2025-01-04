Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Lesleigh and Zoey.
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Lesleigh and Zoey.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Give a big hello to Lesleigh (A038777), a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a lovely blue-cream torbie coat. Lesleigh is a little under 2 years old, sweet and friendly with a charming touch of playfulness. She has a quiet demeanor, likes attention and will show her silly side when posing for pictures – flop, roll and paws up! Lesleigh has a soft beauty with her blue-gray coat enhanced with warm cream highlights – mingled tabby and tortie patterns. Her sea-green eyes hint at deep thoughts – maybe she will share with you! Come in and ask to get acquainted. Lesleigh would like to start the New Year with her own family and forever home – maybe yours!

Meet Zoey (A039254), a gorgeous 1year old Husky with a playful personality that’s impossible to resist. She’s full of energy and always ready for her next adventure, whether it’s a long walk or some backyard zoomies. Zoey adores being the center of attention and will shower you with love every chance she gets. She’s on the hunt for her forever home, where she can share her lively spirit and endless affection. Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Lesleigh and Zoey will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Jan 7th – Jan 11th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

THLN Urges Texans to Adopt, Not Shop this Holiday Season

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

Dear Frankie Foster Dogs

DEAR FRANKIE Announcing, my first Book 

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close