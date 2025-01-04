Home NewsGeneralScam Alert Resolve to Protect Yourself From Scams This New Year
Scam Alert

Resolve to Protect Yourself From Scams This New Year

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

January 2, 2025 • By William Bardin, Acting Associate Commissioner for the Office of Program Integrity
As we welcome in the new year, let’s make protecting ourselves against scams a top priority. Ring in 2025 with some smart resolutions to protect your personal information!

Safeguard your social media profiles

Take some time to review the privacy settings on your social media platforms and limit the amount of personal information you share publicly.

Fraudsters may use your social media posts to personalize scams or get access to your accounts without your permission. Regularly check your friends list and remove any unfamiliar or suspicious accounts.

Be savvy with QR codes

Quick Response codes, better known as QR codes, are becoming increasingly popular. The scannable codes are commonly used to share links to websites, view restaurant menus, pay for public parking and make other mobile payments, and retrieve digital tickets and boarding passes.

Scammers have noticed the increase in QR codes! They are placing fake QR codes on top of legitimate codes or creating fake QR codes on social media ads to get access to your personal information. If a QR code looks odd or altered, do not scan it.

Use strong passwords and passkeys

Create strong, unique passwords that use numbers, upper and lowercase letters, and special characters. Avoid passwords that are easy to guess like birthdays and names.

Consider using a password manager to generate unique passwords and securely store them for each of your online accounts.

Try using passkeys when they’re available. Passkeys – including face scans or fingerprints – allow you to sign in to websites and accounts without a username or password. They are more secure than passwords, faster to use, and resistant to phishing attacks over the phone, email, and social media.

Think before sharing personal information

Phishing is one of the main ways that scammers attempt to trick people into providing personal information. Pay close attention to emails or messages asking for your username, password, or other details about yourself.

Scammers pretend to be from familiar organizations to gain your trust. Be wary of unsolicited calls or emails that claim to be from government agencies, financial institutions, or other trusted companies.

When in doubt, contact the organization directly through official channels to verify that the request is real before sharing any personal information or making a payment.

Stay informed of the latest scam trends

Fraudsters continue to change their tactics. Stay informed by:

  • Following reliable news sources.

The more you know, the better prepared you’ll be to identify and avoid scams. Learn more about protecting yourself and your loved ones on our website.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

What You Can Do To Protect Your Personal Information

Problem Solved: Credit Card Dispute Problem: Did They Just Me $500?

Scammers Are Disguising Themselves as Unrelated Parties to Gain Trust, Defraud the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close