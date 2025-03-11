Social Security and OIG Partner for National Slam the Scam Day

The Social Security Administration (SSA) and its Office of the Inspector General (OIG) join forces once again to raise public awareness about Social Security imposter scams during the sixth annual “Slam the Scam” Day on March 6. Social Security related scams–where fraudsters mislead victims into sharing personal information, or making cash, wire transfer, or gift card payments to fix alleged Social Security number problems –are an ongoing government imposter fraud scheme.

Social Security impersonation scams impact all age groups and remain one of the most common government imposter scams reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

Social Security continues to make concerted efforts to address this issue, through extensive outreach and investigative initiatives.

“I strongly urge our citizens to be vigilant and protect themselves from criminal threats,” said Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “Scammers use fear and pressure to steal money or personal information and I implore Americans to hang up, ignore the messages, and report any scam attempts to oig.ssa.gov.”

Social Security will never tell you that your Social Security number is suspended; contact you to demand an immediate payment; threaten you with arrest; ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the phone; request gift cards, wire transfer, gold, cash, cryptocurrency; or promise a Social Security benefit approval or increase in exchange for information or money.

Criminals use sophisticated tactics to trick potential victims into disclosing personal and financial information. Be skeptical and on the lookout for these red flags: Typically, they use these P’s – Pretend, Prize or Problem, Pressure, and Payment. For example, scammers pretend they are from Social Security in phone calls, texts, emails, websites, or direct messages on social media, and claim there is a problem with the person’s Social Security benefits or Social Security number. The scammer’s caller ID may be spoofed to look like a legitimate government number. Scammers may also send fake documents to pressure people into complying with demands for information or money. Other common tactics include citing “badge numbers,” using fraudulent Social Security letterhead, and creating imposter social media pages to target individuals for payment or personal information.

“Slam the Scam is one of our most effective anti-fraud measures and we are excited to spearhead the 6th National Slam the Scam Day. This campaign is just as significant as our first one because the losses are still too high and the number of consumers being scammed is still very concerning,” said Assistant Inspector General for Audit performing the duties of the Inspector General, Michelle L. Anderson.

Social Security employees do contact the public by telephone for business purposes. Ordinarily, the agency calls people who have recently applied for a Social Security benefit, are already receiving payments and require an update to their record, or have requested a phone call from the agency. If there is a problem with a person’s Social Security number or record, Social Security will typically mail a letter.

Beware of new scams related to the Social Security Fairness Act. For information, please visit Social Security Announces Expedited Retroactive Payments and Higher Monthly Benefits for Millions and Social Security Fairness Act: Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO) update.

To report a scam attempt, go to oig.ssa.gov. For more information, please visit www.ssa.gov/scam and www.ssa.gov/fraud.