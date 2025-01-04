Home NewsCommunityHealth Social Security Announces New Resources for Sickle Cell Warriors
Health

Social Security Announces New Resources for Sickle Cell Warriors

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

December 27, 2024 • By Lizbeth Portalatin-Perez, Director for the Division of Strategic Communications
Are you a sickle cell warrior or do you know someone with sickle cell disease? At Social Security, we’re committed to supporting sickle cell warriors and the people who care for them.

An adult or child with sickle cell disease may be eligible for benefits through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI). SSDI benefits are based on earnings and are not subject to income and resource limits. SSI is a needs-based program that provides payments to people who are age 65 or older, blind, or have a disability and have limited income and resources.

We provide sickle cell disease resources that may help you or a loved one navigate the application process.

These resources help ensure timely, equitable, and accurate disability evaluations for people with sickle cell disease.

Our publications provide information, examples, and tips to help you understand the disability application and evaluation process. You can learn more by reading:

Our guide for health professionals explains the types of medical evidence we need to make medical decisions for people with sickle cell disease.

For more information about our disability programs and related topics, visit our blog and watch our videos. Please share this article with other members of the sickle cell warrior community and on social media.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Local School Staff Member Diagnosed with Tuberculosis

Galveston County Health District Confirms First Positive Case of Avian Influenza in...

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Causes Several Mortality Events in Texas Birds

Texas Needs a Rural Maternal Health Rescue Plan Now

Galveston Area Ambulance Authority Launches RIGHTCARE Partnership to Enhance Senior Safety

lions of Texans Could Find Free or Low-Cost ACA Marketplace Plans During...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close