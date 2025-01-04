Social Security Announces New Resources for Sickle Cell Warriors

December 27, 2024 • By Lizbeth Portalatin-Perez, Director for the Division of Strategic Communications

Are you a sickle cell warrior or do you know someone with sickle cell disease? At Social Security, we’re committed to supporting sickle cell warriors and the people who care for them.

An adult or child with sickle cell disease may be eligible for benefits through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI). SSDI benefits are based on earnings and are not subject to income and resource limits. SSI is a needs-based program that provides payments to people who are age 65 or older, blind, or have a disability and have limited income and resources.

We provide sickle cell disease resources that may help you or a loved one navigate the application process.

These resources help ensure timely, equitable, and accurate disability evaluations for people with sickle cell disease.

Our publications provide information, examples, and tips to help you understand the disability application and evaluation process. You can learn more by reading:

Our guide for health professionals explains the types of medical evidence we need to make medical decisions for people with sickle cell disease.

For more information about our disability programs and related topics, visit our blog and watch our videos. Please share this article with other members of the sickle cell warrior community and on social media.