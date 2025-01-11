Hoops, Soccer Highlight Start of Week

The beginning of the week starts with a usual dose of boys’ and girls’ soccer and boys’ and girls’ basketball.

Sunday: No games scheduled.

Monday: There are a pair of girls’ soccer matches: Texas City at Dekaney at 7 PM and Ball at Clear Brook at 7:30 PM.

The Rockets host the Grizzlies at 7 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The boys’ basketball schedule will have Angleton at Ball, Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Deer Park at Clear Falls, La Porte at state-ranked Friendswood, state-ranked La Marque at El Campo, and Iowa Colony at Texas City at 7 PM. East Bernard at state-ranked Hitchcock is at 7:30 PM.

In girls’ basketball, El Campo at La Marque is at 6 PM, followed by East Bernard at Hitchcock at 6:15 PM. Ball at Angleton and Texas City at Iowa Colony is at 6:30 PM, with state-ranked Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Falls at Deer Park, and Friendswood at La Porte at 7 PM.

The boys’ soccer slate includes Sterling at Santa Fe at 7 PM, Clear Brook at Iowa Colony, and Waller at Clear Creek at 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the girls’ soccer schedule has Clear Falls at Aldine and La Porte at Dickinson at 7 PM.