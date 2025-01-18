DATE: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
In December 2024, the Texas City Police Department received reports of alleged sexual abuse. Eduardo
Enrique Romero II has been identified and subsequently charged with the offense of Sexual Abuse of a
Child by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
WANTED
WANTED- Sexual Abuse of Child- Cont., (F/1), bond of $250,000.00.
Eduardo Enrique Romero II (35 years old)
We urge anyone with information that could help locate Eduardo Romero to contact the Texas
City Police Department at (409)-643-5720. If you wish to provide information anonymously,
please call Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477. Your assistance is greatly
appreciated.