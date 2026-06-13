Five Years Later

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Five years ago, Paul and Terri O’Connell were in the honeymoon phase of their marriage. I had been drawn to Terri’s dynamic personality before she was Mrs O’Connell and requested an interview. She asked me to wait until after her wedding, and that is how my story came to be about their newly found love.

They met online during the pandemic and spent about seven months dating before saying their “I do’s.” Sitting in their kitchen this past week, I was reminded of the quiet strength of Paul’s personality, which is why the story became about their love and not just about Terri.

Terri is a whirlwind of energy and is involved with more than 20 nonprofit organizations. Some she serves on as a board member, while others she supports as a contributing member. She has often been referred to as the Energizer Bunny. She’s not just busy for the sake of being busy; Terri believes in community responsibility.

“I don’t join something just to be on a list. I join if I think I can do my part and one other person’s part,” said Terri.

“And that’s why I don’t have to go to everything,” Paul added.

The couple has worked out an agreement. Paul attends one event a week with his wife and agrees to attend a second if he feels it is important enough.

Terri is usually busy organizing events, many of which are fundraisers, such as the recent Salvation Army Fashion Show. She stands tall and speaks with a commanding voice.

Throughout the many events I have covered since meeting the couple, I have always seen Paul standing nearby, ready to support his wife.

Not only is Terri active in nonprofit work, but she also holds a full-time position as facilities manager for Odyssey Academy campuses. In addition, she is in her 48th year of teaching private swimming lessons.

While Terri loves being out and about contributing her talents to the community, Paul prefers spending time at home in the family workshop, “tinkering,” as he calls it. The couple agrees that he stays plenty busy; he simply isn’t in the public eye.

The couple has done a great deal of traveling during the past five years. As Terri began naming the countries they have visited, I quickly lost track. Their most recent trip was to Argentina on a bird-hunting expedition.

Paul said he had done most of his world traveling while serving in the Navy, but together they have managed to add many more destinations to the list. It may help that Terri knows how to pack light.

“We take only a carry-on and a backpack. I don’t like to check luggage,” said Terri.

Paul quickly reminded her of the snow-skiing trip that required a bit more baggage.

Paul and Terri fondly recall the early days of their marriage when Terri thought she needed to keep him well fed and brought him breakfast every morning. Paul eventually had to let her know that he didn’t marry her so she could cook for him.

These days, mornings are different. Paul enjoys fixing a pot of coffee and spending time tinkering, while Terri begins another busy day serving her community. Their love and admiration for one another have continued to grow into something they both deeply value and would never want to give up.

As a couple, they both serve as delegates to the Texas Republican Convention and will be spending their fifth wedding anniversary attending the convention.

We wish Terri and Paul a wonderful fifth anniversary. May their love for one another continue to grow, and may Terri continue her outstanding community service with Paul faithfully supporting her from ringside.

To read their original love story go to: https://thepostnewspaper.net/2021/07/17/youve-got-mail-galveston-county-edition/