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Texas City to Host Week of Events Honoring Juneteenth

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – From uplifting gospel music and creative expression to friendly
competition and community celebration, the City of Texas City has a weeklong series of
events planned to commemorate and celebrate Juneteenth.
The festivities begin on Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. with Gospel Fest at Greater Bell Missionary
Baptist Church, where the community is invited to enjoy an uplifting evening of gospel
music featuring local artists and church groups, followed by light bites and refreshments
afterwards. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.
The celebration continues on Saturday, June 13 with Paint & Sip at the Showboat Pavilion.
Beginning at 7 p.m., participants will receive step-by-step instruction as they create their
own artwork while enjoying drinks and refreshments in a relaxed and welcoming
atmosphere. There are a limited number of tickets available for this evening of creativity
and fun; guests can purchase tickets in advance for $30 at the Nessler Center.
Golf enthusiasts will have their turn to join the festivities on Tuesday, June 16 at 1 p.m.
during the annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament at Bayou Golf Course. Teams will compete
for prizes and bragging rights while enjoying an afternoon on the course.
The spotlight shifts to the spoken word on Friday, June 19 with the event that is always a
complete sellout: the annual Poetry Slam. Beginning at 7 p.m., the gala-style event will
showcase talented poets as they deliver powerful oral presentations of their original work
at the Doyle Convention Center.
The festivities culminate on Saturday, June 20 with the Juneteenth Parade & Celebration in
the Park at Bay Street Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Texas City High School stadium
and ends at Bay Street Park. The celebration begins immediately after the parade, with a
concert, games for kids, moonwalks, food trucks, vendors and more. Admission is free.
For more information, visit the City of Texas City’s social media channels or website at
www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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