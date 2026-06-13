Texas City to Host Week of Events Honoring Juneteenth

TEXAS CITY, TX – From uplifting gospel music and creative expression to friendly

competition and community celebration, the City of Texas City has a weeklong series of

events planned to commemorate and celebrate Juneteenth.

The festivities begin on Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. with Gospel Fest at Greater Bell Missionary

Baptist Church, where the community is invited to enjoy an uplifting evening of gospel

music featuring local artists and church groups, followed by light bites and refreshments

afterwards. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

The celebration continues on Saturday, June 13 with Paint & Sip at the Showboat Pavilion.

Beginning at 7 p.m., participants will receive step-by-step instruction as they create their

own artwork while enjoying drinks and refreshments in a relaxed and welcoming

atmosphere. There are a limited number of tickets available for this evening of creativity

and fun; guests can purchase tickets in advance for $30 at the Nessler Center.

Golf enthusiasts will have their turn to join the festivities on Tuesday, June 16 at 1 p.m.

during the annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament at Bayou Golf Course. Teams will compete

for prizes and bragging rights while enjoying an afternoon on the course.

The spotlight shifts to the spoken word on Friday, June 19 with the event that is always a

complete sellout: the annual Poetry Slam. Beginning at 7 p.m., the gala-style event will

showcase talented poets as they deliver powerful oral presentations of their original work

at the Doyle Convention Center.

The festivities culminate on Saturday, June 20 with the Juneteenth Parade & Celebration in

the Park at Bay Street Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Texas City High School stadium

and ends at Bay Street Park. The celebration begins immediately after the parade, with a

concert, games for kids, moonwalks, food trucks, vendors and more. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the City of Texas City’s social media channels or website at

www.texascitytx.gov.