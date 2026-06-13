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Greece, Israel, Cyprus, and the US Cooperating on Energy Stability

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By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright made another visit to Texas on Thursday. Finalizing the details of a plan that has been in the works since at least 2019 was on his agenda.

Wright, along with Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Cyprus Michael Damianos, Greece’s Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Dr. Yechiel Leiter, and Rice University President Reginald DesRoches, signed a Declaration of Intent creating the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center (EMEC) at Rice University’s Baker Institute.

The declaration is designed to bring the United States, Cyprus, Greece, and Israel together to share knowledge, strengthen energy security, support natural gas and LNG development, and encourage research and innovation.

Major natural gas discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean have increased the region’s importance in global energy markets, making cooperation among its allies important to both economic development and energy security.

By creating the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center at Rice University, the participating nations hope to build long-term partnerships that promote economic growth, reliable energy supplies, regional stability, and continued cooperation.

“The Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center will help fulfill President Trump’s vision of prosperity and energy security at home and abroad,” said Wright. “The Eastern Mediterranean is an increasingly important region for global energy development, and this agreement strengthens cooperation among key allies while advancing our shared goals of energy abundance, economic prosperity, and regional stability.”

Wright said locating the center at Rice University in Houston will help ensure that all participating nations benefit from a lasting partnership involving leading researchers and industry experts in hydrocarbon development.

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