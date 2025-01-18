This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Jersey and Chelsea.

Give a big hello to Jersey (A039168) a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat. Jersey is around 2 years old, friendly, flirty and enjoys attention. She is a lovely girl with her large expressive eyes, distinctive tabby “M” and upside-down smile. As the changing light moves through the adoption hall, it picks up different shades in Jersey’s soft tabby coat. Are you looking for a pretty kitty with a sweet disposition? Stop in and ask to meet Jersey. She is waiting for the right family to come take her to her for-ever home.

Meet Chelsea (A036895) a 3 year old Pit Bull mix with tons of energy and a love for adventure. She’s dog-friendly and loves rough and rowdy playtime with her pals. Chelsea is heartworm negative and ready to find her forever home. If you’re looking for a lively companion who’s always up for fun, she’s your girl! Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Jersey and Chelsea will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Jan 21st – Jan 24th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

