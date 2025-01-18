Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Jersey and Chelsea.
This week's Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Jersey and Chelsea.

Give a big hello to Jersey (A039168) a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat.  Jersey is around 2 years old, friendly, flirty and enjoys attention.  She is a lovely girl with her large expressive eyes, distinctive tabby “M” and upside-down smile.  As the changing light moves through the adoption hall, it picks up different shades in Jersey’s soft tabby coat.  Are you looking for a pretty kitty with a sweet disposition?  Stop in and ask to meet Jersey.  She is waiting for the right family to come take her to her for-ever home.

Meet Chelsea (A036895) a 3 year old Pit Bull mix with tons of energy and a love for adventure. She’s dog-friendly and loves rough and rowdy playtime with her pals. Chelsea is heartworm negative and ready to find her forever home. If you’re looking for a lively companion who’s always up for fun, she’s your girl! Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Jersey and Chelsea will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Jan 21st – Jan 24th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Cent

