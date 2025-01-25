Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 50 degrees. It is going to be another week of hit-or-miss fishing due to the weather changing back and forth. Two tide days early in the week turning to four tide changes during the later week when the temperatures climb. Fishing is fair to excellent. Water temperature is staying in the lower 60s. Water levels change back-and-forth per usual for the winter. Anglers are catching numbers of redfish everywhere. A few more nice speckled trout are still being caught along with sand trout, black drum, redfish, occasional sheepshead, and crabs caught along the jetty. The flounder are still there but mixed sizes from small 6-8 inch to 25-26 inches. The surf is producing lots of redfish and black drums, occasional speckled trout and a few sharks along the whole peninsula with more activity towards Gilchrist and High Island mainly. People are using all kinds of different things for bait this past week with varying results either limiting out or not catching much. Check your weather app for barometer changes. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 44 degrees. Galveston bay coastal areas were hit with a cold front bringing sleet and snow in the area. In the meantime our water temperatures have dropped substantially. Readings throughout the bay are between 39-44 degrees. Readings below 40 could cause us some problems for our speckled trout population. During the last front we saw some juvenile tarpon that were killed due to the cold water temperature. Only time will tell how the fishery will fair. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Water clarity has improved quickly. The bite is on the back lakes and back bays for redfish and trout. Redfish are eating about anything that you can put in their face. We are catching redfish with the WACky Shad XL in the peppered pumpkin color with a chartreuse tail. Trout have been hammering gulp shrimp and gulp mantis shrimp in the penny color with a 1/4 ounce jig head on the bottom in current with rocks and shells relatively close to deeper water. Drum and sheep head are eating live shrimp under a popping cork with a 2-3 feet leader around rocks and rocks mixed with grass. Always wear your kill switch and be prepared. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: SLOW. 45 degrees. More slot-sized speckled trout are showing up in the deep areas along with black drum, and redfish. Fish can be caught on live shrimp and finger mullet. There are still a few reports of good fishing by Frenchtown Road, Siever's cut, and near the boat ramp by Rollover per Captain Jack Blume. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. The water clarity is good for East Galveston Bay, with some of the clearest water in the back lakes we have seen in a good while. The common theme again this week, wind and a little more wind. On our morning trips we have fished falling tides, catching some solid fish and some oversize fish as well. The ticket the past few days has been fishing slowly on the bottom over deeper shell and mud with various size jig heads with Chartreuse WACky Fluke tails by Wac Attack, securing the most bites. Some of the bites are so subtle you really need to be paying attention and remember hook sets are free. Please watch the major and minor fish times, as again this past week, that has been when the bite really turned on for us. Remember the Fish still have to eat, although not as often, so be very methodical in your presentation, and fish areas where you have confidence in. The redfish bite has been consistent around drains and in the very shallow water areas back in the marsh. We are still using Imitation shrimp lures and tails under popping corks, with a 1-foot leader to trigger bites, as well as weightless Deadly Dudley Rat Tails. This time of year brings some of the best opportunities for bigger fish, with fewer fishers on the water, and bigger fish on the prowl, so get out and make it happen with your family and friends. The Corky bite also is in full swing, so if you like throwing artificials that is a great bait to throw, as well as walking topwater baits when the conditions are lining up. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 44 degrees. Galveston bay coastal areas were hit with a cold front bringing sleet and snow in the area. In the meantime our water temperatures have dropped substantially. Readings throughout the bay are between 39-44 degrees. Readings below 40 could cause us some problems for our speckled trout population. During the last front we saw some juvenile tarpon that were killed due to the cold water temperature. Only time will tell how the fishery will fair. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: SLOW. 44 degrees. Galveston bay coastal areas were hit with a cold front bringing sleet and snow in the area. In the meantime our water temperatures have dropped substantially. Readings throughout the bay are between 39-44 degrees. Readings below 40 could cause us some problems for our speckled trout population. During the last front we saw some juvenile tarpon that were killed due to the cold water temperature. Only time will tell how the fishery will fair. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water normal stain; 60 degrees; 0.02 feet above pool. The lake is still a bit muddy and stained, but there are some back areas that are clearing quickly. Largemouth bass are in those areas eating grubs with 1/8 ounce and 1/4 ounce jig heads crawl imitations seem to work the best around structure. White bass are great on paddle tails and small spins early in the mornings and late in the evening. Catfish bite seems to be good using fresh cut shed and live perch or stink bait around the bridge and bulkhead with deeper water. The crappie bite is slowly coming back, but the crappie are finicky and seem to be deep, hanging tight to structure in Luces Bayou, and in the East Fork. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 44 degrees. Fishing is good to excellent! Water temperatures are in the upper 50s. Anglers are catching numbers of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum with the occasional sand trout, gafftop and big croakers. Wade fishing has been sporadic but great on the incoming tides in the afternoons. Along the dike has been productive. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits unless you want to use crab to try and catch one of the massive golden-hued black drums that are coming in from the gulf. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.