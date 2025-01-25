Home NewsSports Softball Scrimmages Begin Overlap of Schedules
Softball Scrimmages Begin Overlap of Schedules

by Brandon Williams
Yup, softball season is here, evidenced by the busy slate of games on Tuesday. The season warms up just at the time basketball turns hot and soccer begins to percolate.

Sunday: No games on the schedule.

Monday: The Rockets visit the defending NBA champion Celtics at 6:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The boys basketball schedule will have Texas City at Ball, state-ranked Friendswood at Santa Fe, and Bay City at state-ranked La Marque beginning at 7 PM, followed by Van Vleck at state-ranked Hitchcock at 7:30 PM.
On the girls basketball slate, La Marque at Bay City starts at 6 PM, followed by Van Vleck at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:15 PM. Ball at Texas City starts at 6:30 PM, while Santa Fe at Friendswood starts at 7 PM.

In a game originally scheduled for January 11 that was postponed by an ice storm in Atlanta, the Rockets will vist the Hawks at 6:30 PM. Space City Home Network starts the pregame show at 6 PM.

On the boys soccer schedule, Clear Brook at Deer Park, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, Dickinson at Clear Lake, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, Angleton at Santa Fe and La Porte at Texas City each start at 7:30 PM.

The girls soccer schedule also starts at 7:30 PM with Deer Park at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Clear Lake at Dickinson, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Santa Fe at Angleton, and Texas City at La Porte.

Softball scrimmage play starts at 4:30 PM with Clear Brook participating in a tri-scrimmage at Crosby, while La Marque at Fort Bend Austin starts at 5 PM. Ball at Pasadena Memorial is at 5:15 PM, with Clear Springs at Dawson at 6 PM. Clear Lake at Friendswood and Texas City at Dickinson each start at 6:30 PM.

