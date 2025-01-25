The Dickinson football program handled business in the classroom as a total of 95 players made the high school’s A/B Honor Roll. The Gators had 18 freshmen, 39 sophomores, 23 juniors, and 15 seniors who stood out for their work hitting the books.
Dickinson football program handled business in the classroom
