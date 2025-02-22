Home News City of La Marque Announces Fourth Consecutive Year of Decreased Crime Rates
City of La Marque Announces Fourth Consecutive Year of Decreased Crime Rates

La Marque, TX – February 19, 2025 – The City of La Marque is proud to announce that, for the fourth consecutive year, crimerates have continued to decline across the city. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the ongoing success of the City’sSafe City Initiative, which was the brainchild of Mayor Keith Bell, and executed under the leadership of the La Marque Police

Department.

Through a combination of proactive policing, community engagement, and innovative crime prevention strategies, La Marquehas seen a drop of 14.19% in crime from the previous year, making the city a safer place for residents and visitors alike.

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and this milestone reflects the dedication, hard work, and collaborative efforts of the La Marque Police Department and our community members,” said Mayor Keith Bell. “The continued decline in crime is a direct result of our Safe City Initiative, which emphasizes both prevention and enforcement in a balanced approach.”

The Safe City Initiative focuses on fostering strong partnerships between law enforcement and residents, enhancing neighborhood patrols, implementing crime reduction programs, and leveraging technology to improve policing efforts. These efforts have not only reduced crime but also strengthened the relationship between the police department and the La Marque community.

Chief Randall Aragon of the La Marque Police Department expressed pride in the department’s accomplishments and the trust that has been built with the community. 

“We are committed to ensuring La Marque remains a place where families can live, work, and thrive without fear. This continued decrease in crime shows that when law enforcement and the community work together, we can accomplish great things,” said Aragon. 

While the City celebrates this success, officials remain focused on continuing to build upon these efforts, with additional resources dedicated to community outreach, crime prevention education, and further improving public safety.

The City of La Marque thanks its residents for their ongoing support and participation in making La Marque a safer community for all. With this continued collaboration, the city is committed to maintaining its momentum and striving for even further reductions in crime in the years to come.

