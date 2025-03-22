This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cowboy and Teddy.

Meet Cowboy (A039112) an 11 month old Pit Bull who didn’t have the best start in life. Abandoned as a pup, this sweet pup is playful, energetic, and is ready for a new adventure. With his beautiful coat and love for wearing hats, he’s charming as they come. Cowboy is now looking for a forever home where he can share all his love and joy. Come on in and meet him.

Give a big hello to Teddy (A003239), a neutered Domestic Short Hair with a beautiful Tuxedo coat. Teddy is about nine years old, friendly and handsome. His formal black and white coat is accented with a pink nose and small patch on his chin. Although Teddy is a grown up, he has his silly and playful moments. He is in the market for a new family and forever home. Come on in and get acquainted with Teddy. He will make a wonderful companion for someone!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Teddy and Cowboy will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Mar 25th – Mar 29th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter, and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590. — Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.