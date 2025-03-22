MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY APRIL 2025 EVENTS

General Events:

Spring Photo Shoot (REGISTRATION REQUIRED): Come have cute photos of your littles dressed in their pastels taken just in time for Easter! Spring and Easter props will be provided, as well as a themed backdrop. There will be space for about 2 to 3 people in the photo; this is not designed to be a family portrait. To register, visit the Information Desk or call (409) 643-5977 to secure your timeslot.

Preview Book Sale for Friends of Moore Memorial Public Library Members

Thursday, April 3 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friends of Moore Memorial Public Library are invited to peruse the Annual Used Book Sale a day early! If you’d

like to join the Friends during the event, inquire at the pre-sale in the Holland Meeting Room.

Annual Used Book Sale

Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join us at the library in the Holland Meeting Room to browse used books for all ages, both fiction and nonfiction,

as well as used DVDs; all in good condition and available for purchase! Funds raised are used to support library

programs and to assist with special projects, such as our upcoming Summer Reading Kickoff Program. If you have

any newer books that are in good condition or extra grocery bags that you would like to donate for the sale,

please contact the library at (409) 643-5977. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Moore Memorial Public

Library.

Outdoor Family & Pet Portrait Day

Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. You and your family are invited to a perfect photo opportunity, which can include

your family pet! Pictures will be taken outside. To register, visit the Information Desk or call (409) 643-5977 to

secure your timeslot. Every family will receive one free 5 x 7 print and digital copies of their photos.

Children’s Events:

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10 a.m.

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with

others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, April 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 10 a.m.

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special

activity.

DIY Mini Piñatas!

For ages 5 – 12

Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m.

Stop by the library to create decorations for the upcoming Cinco de Mayo celebrations!

Teen Events:

Teen Anime & Manga Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular anime available while enjoying authentic Japanese snacks and

soda/punch!

Jackbox and Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, April 11 at 3:30 p.m.

Come try out our interesting board games or enjoy our digital JackBox Games collection. Be sure to bring your

smart device!

Dungeons & Dragons Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m.

See if your character will survive the harrowing situations posed by the dungeon master! More details about the

mission/questline will follow at the meeting. Currently hosting one-shot adventures.

Adult Events:

ESL Conversation Circle

Tuesdays, April 1 and 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Do you need to practice your English Skills? Join us for some informal conversation and role-play to improve your

English skills. / ¿Necesitas practicar tus en inglés? Únase a nosotros para una conversación informal y un juego

de roles para mejorar sus en inglés.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Demetia

Wednesday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Learn about the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s, their stages, the risk factors, and more.

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of Houston.

Threadmasters Club

Saturday, April 5 at 11 a.m.

Now open to all ages! Gather up your knitting, crocheting, needlepointing, cross-stitch, embroidery, etc. and

meet up with other enthusiasts. Coffee and tea will be provided. Children who are crafting are welcome, but

they must be accompanied by an adult. Held in the Large Meeting Room this month.

U.S. Citizenship Class with Ser y Hacer

Monday, April 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 5 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. This program is for US green card holders who anticipate beginning the

naturalization process. Free for adults; to register, call Magdalena Alvarado at (409) 888-0062.

Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Join likeminded bibliophiles for our monthly book club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover as well as

your current read(s).

Adult Anime & Manga Club (18+)

Wednesday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Spend time with fellow anime and manga fans and watch adult-oriented anime together. Normally held monthly

on the second Wednesday.

GALCO Community Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks.

Texas City Ancestry Searchers Meetup: Jury and Court Scams

Wednesday, April 16 at 1 p.m.

Doryn Glenn, Chief Deputy District Clerk of Galveston County, will present on how to protect yourself against jury

& court scams. Scammers are calling residents with claims they must pay a fine due to a missed jury summons or

court appearance. Come learn how you can protect yourself from a jury scam.

Adult Board Game Night

Tuesday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to make new friends or learn how to play new games? Got a game you want to share with other players?

Stop by the library on the fourth Tuesday of every month!

Senior Movie Matinee: A Rainy Musical

Monday, April 28 at 1 p.m.

Get ready to sing your heart out with this classical comedic musical!

Small Business Success Series: Permitting 101 – From Idea to Opening

Wednesday, April 30 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join us for a presentation about the basics of permitting for a start-up business in

Texas City. We will focus on an overview of the permitting process for your building from pre-development to

occupancy, such as zoning property, development planning, obtaining building permits, and more. To register,

call (409) 643-5977 or email jmatos@texascitytx.gov.

Computer Classes [REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Visit the Info Desk or call (409) 643-5977 to register]:

Basic iPhone

Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

Learn how to navigate through settings, find and organize apps, navigate through email on the phone, change

notification, and use a browser.

Basic Email

Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m.

Learn how to open, reply to & compose emails, attach and send a document, create and navigate folders.

Basic Android

Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m.

Learn how to navigate through settings, find & organize apps, navigate through email on the phone, change

notifications, and use a browser.

Moore Memorial Public Library is located at 1701 9th Ave. N., Texas City, TX 77590.