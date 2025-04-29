Astros Visit The Chi to Open May

After closing out a brief homestand against the Tigers, the Astros travel to Chicago to open the month of May with a three-game clash against the White Sox.

Wednesday: The Astros conclude the month of April with a 1:10 PM matchup against the visiting Tigers. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinal Round returns to Toyota Center as the Warriors and Rockets start at 6:30 PM. Space City Home Network begin pregame coverage at 6 PM. The game will also be televised on TNT.

Thursday: The UIL State Track & Field Finals begin in Austin. The list of local athletes competing is below.

Friday: The Astros visit the White Sox for a weekend beginning at 6:40 PM. Space City Home Network begins the coverage at 6:00 PM with the pregame show.

If necessary, Game 6 between the Rockets and Warriors will be played, with start time to be determined.

Saturday: The Astros and White Sox will start at 1:10 PM, and Space City Home Network will begin coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

The Dynamo face Los Angeles FC at 9:30 PM. The game will be broadcast live on the MLS Season Pass package on Apple TV.

Dickinson alum Keith Cooper signed a free agent contract with the Detroit Lions shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. Cooper played last season at the University of Houston, recording 46 total tackles and 3.5 sacks as a member of the Cougars defensive line.