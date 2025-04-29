Home NewsSports Astros Visit The Chi to Open May
Sports

Astros Visit The Chi to Open May

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

After closing out a brief homestand against the Tigers, the Astros travel to Chicago to open the month of May with a three-game clash against the White Sox.

Wednesday: The Astros conclude the month of April with a 1:10 PM matchup against the visiting Tigers. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinal Round returns to Toyota Center as the Warriors and Rockets start at 6:30 PM. Space City Home Network begin pregame coverage at 6 PM. The game will also be televised on TNT.

Thursday: The UIL State Track & Field Finals begin in Austin. The list of local athletes competing is below.

Friday: The Astros visit the White Sox for a weekend beginning at 6:40 PM. Space City Home Network begins the coverage at 6:00 PM with the pregame show.

If necessary, Game 6 between the Rockets and Warriors will be played, with start time to be determined.

Saturday: The Astros and White Sox will start at 1:10 PM, and Space City Home Network will begin coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

The Dynamo face Los Angeles FC at 9:30 PM. The game will be broadcast live on the MLS Season Pass package on Apple TV.

Dickinson alum Keith Cooper signed a free agent contract with the Detroit Lions shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. Cooper played last season at the University of Houston, recording 46 total tackles and 3.5 sacks as a member of the Cougars defensive line.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Leave it to the Pros

Eight Dickinson High School athletes signed their letters of intent

Astros, Rockets Share Nation Attention on Easter

Softball Begins Final Chapter of Regular Season

Run To Austin Continues

Down the Stretch They Go!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close