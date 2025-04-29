Destiny Awaits Local Track & Field Athletes at State Meet

Five area high schools will be represented at the UIL State Track and Field Meet, which begins Thursday and concludes Saturday at Mike A. Meyers Soccer and Track Stadium on the University of Texas in Austin campus.
6A
Clear Creek
Chris Creedon, Boys 1600 Meter Run
Clear Falls
Katherine Valentine, Girls 1600 Meter Run
Dickinson
Janeshia Dixon, Dalaney Pope, Jnesis James, Riley McKinney, Jalyn Green, Ja’Liyah Valdez, Girls 4×100 Relay and Girls 4×200 Relay
Richard Lee, Boys 100 Meter, Boys 200 Meter
William King, Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
5A
Friendswood
Aiden Fitzgerald, Boys 3200 Meter Run
Jackson Grantham, Boys Discus, Boys Shot Put
3A
Hitchcock
Cole Fisher, Jared Dotson, Jamarion Cooper, Brian Harris, Taurian Fontentte, David Howard, Boys 4×100 Relay
Dotson, Boys 100 Meter
Cooper, Fontentte, Dotson, Harris, Howard, Keidyn Evans, Jamarcus Thomas, Boys 4×200 Relay
Evans, 400 Meter
Caleb Sowell, Fontentte, Thomas, Evans, Howard, Lacy, Corey Hardy, Boys 4×400 Relay