Home NewsSportsTrack Destiny Awaits Local Track & Field Athletes at State Meet
Track

Destiny Awaits Local Track & Field Athletes at State Meet

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Five area high schools will be represented at the UIL State Track and Field Meet, which begins Thursday and concludes Saturday at Mike A. Meyers Soccer and Track Stadium on the University of Texas in Austin campus.

6A

Clear Creek

Chris Creedon, Boys 1600 Meter Run

Clear Falls

Katherine Valentine, Girls 1600 Meter Run

Dickinson

Janeshia Dixon, Dalaney Pope, Jnesis James, Riley McKinney, Jalyn Green, Ja’Liyah Valdez, Girls 4×100 Relay and Girls 4×200 Relay

Richard Lee, Boys 100 Meter, Boys 200 Meter

William King, Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

5A

Friendswood

Aiden Fitzgerald, Boys 3200 Meter Run

Jackson Grantham, Boys Discus, Boys Shot Put

3A

Hitchcock

Cole Fisher, Jared Dotson, Jamarion Cooper, Brian Harris, Taurian Fontentte, David Howard, Boys 4×100 Relay

Dotson, Boys 100 Meter

Cooper, Fontentte, Dotson, Harris, Howard, Keidyn Evans, Jamarcus Thomas, Boys 4×200 Relay

Evans, 400 Meter 

Caleb Sowell, Fontentte, Thomas, Evans, Howard, Lacy, Corey Hardy, Boys 4×400 Relay 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Hitchcock boys’ track and field team shined at the 3A, Region IV...

District 24-6A title, the Dickinson boys’ 4×100 relay team won the regional...

One Final Sprint Before State

Santa Fe had a historic performance during the District 20-5A track and...

Congratulations to the Dickinson Girls and Boys Track & Field teams

Santa Fe’s pole vault team dominated at the 18-5A meet

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close