La Marque’s Jah’Quan McAfee topped the field in both the 100-meter and 200-meter during the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin on Thursday. The mercurial Coog shattered his personal best in the 100-meter by running a 10.27 to win the boys’ 4A title before setting a new personal mark in the 200-meter with a state-winning time of 21.02. Only a sophomore, McAfee is positioned to further add to his success in the next two years.
Jah’Quan McAfee topped the field in both the 100-meter and 200-meter during the UIL State Track and Field Meet
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La Marque’s Jah’Quan McAfee topped the field in both the 100-meter and 200-meter during the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin on Thursday. The mercurial Coog shattered his personal best in the 100-meter by running a 10.27 to win the boys’ 4A title before setting a new personal mark in the 200-meter with a state-winning time of 21.02. Only a sophomore, McAfee is positioned to further add to his success in the next two years.
La Marque’s Jah’Quan McAfee topped the field in both the 100-meter and 200-meter during the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin on Thursday. The mercurial Coog shattered his personal best in the 100-meter by running a 10.27 to win the boys’ 4A title before setting a new personal mark in the 200-meter with a state-winning time of 21.02. Only a sophomore, McAfee is positioned to further add to his success in the next two years.