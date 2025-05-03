Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Fudge and Buddy.
This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Fudge and Buddy.

Meet Buddy (A039930) a 2 year old Labrador Retriever mix who just landed on the adoption floor. He’s got the kind of calm, gentle vibe that makes you want to sit with him for hours. Buddy’s a sweet boy through and through—no drama, just love. He’s happy with a soft bed, kind words, and maybe a few ear scratches. If you’re looking for an easygoing pal, Buddy’s your guy. Come on in and meet him!

Give a big hello to Fudge Round (A040051) who is a 1 year old neutered Domestic Short Hair with a brown Classic tabby coat. Fudge’s deep chocolate swirls and twirls overlay a background of lighter shades of brown. He is a handsome cat and proud of the vivid tabby M on his forehead.  Expressive eyes and a sweet face soften his appearance. Fudge likes to pose, play with feather toys, flirt for attention and show off his silly side. He is ready and waiting for a family and home of his own. If you are looking for a kitty best friend, Fudge Round may be your perfect match.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Fudge Round and Buddy will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 6th – Apr 10th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

