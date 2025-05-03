Home NewsCommunity Texas City to host biggest community cleanup to date
CommunityNews

Texas City to host biggest community cleanup to date

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

TEXAS CITY, TX – Volunteers are needed to help plant, paint, remove litter and keep the community beautiful this Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at several locations in Texas City as part of the Great American Cleanup.
Volunteers in Texas City will be beautifying Carver Park (6415 Park Ave), Sanders Park (501 4th Ave. N), and The Bell House (117 S Bell) in the historic 1867 Settlement District.
“This year’s celebration is more than a cleanup,” said Titilayo Smith, Texas City’s Director of Community Development & Grants Administration. “It’s a citywide show of civic pride and environmental commitment.”
She encouraged community groups, businesses, schools, families and individuals to participate. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, but children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Refreshments will be provided, as will all clean-up materials, including trash bags, gloves, and trash grabbers.
The cleanup is held locally through a partnership between the City of Texas City, Keep Texas City Beautiful and several local community groups, and it is part of the national Great American Cleanup event, which has been a tradition for more than 25 years. With the nation’s 250th birthday approaching next year, the national goal is to remove 25 billion pieces of litter from parks, waterways, and public spaces by July 4, 2026.
“We’re thrilled to mark the approach of this historic milestone with our biggest and most meaningful cleanup yet,” Smith said. ““The Greatest American Cleanup is a celebration of our nation’s history and a reflection of our city’s commitment to a cleaner, brighter future.”
To register as a volunteer, visit www.texascitytx.gov or call (409) 643-5730.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Commissioner Buckingham Announces Winner of the 29th Annual Treasures of the Texas...

Rep. Weber Introduces Police Officers Protecting Children Act

Land Commissioner Buckingham Celebrates Success of GLO’s Texas Coastal Roundup and Adopt-A-Beach...

House Science, Space and Technology Advances Weber’s Next Generation Pipeline Research and...

TEA releases 2023 A-F accountability ratings

Space Center Houston Hosts the 2025 Conrad Challenge, Presented by Equinor April...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close