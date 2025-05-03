Texas City to host biggest community cleanup to date

TEXAS CITY, TX – Volunteers are needed to help plant, paint, remove litter and keep the community beautiful this Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at several locations in Texas City as part of the Great American Cleanup.

Volunteers in Texas City will be beautifying Carver Park (6415 Park Ave), Sanders Park (501 4th Ave. N), and The Bell House (117 S Bell) in the historic 1867 Settlement District.

“This year’s celebration is more than a cleanup,” said Titilayo Smith, Texas City’s Director of Community Development & Grants Administration. “It’s a citywide show of civic pride and environmental commitment.”

She encouraged community groups, businesses, schools, families and individuals to participate. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, but children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Refreshments will be provided, as will all clean-up materials, including trash bags, gloves, and trash grabbers.

The cleanup is held locally through a partnership between the City of Texas City, Keep Texas City Beautiful and several local community groups, and it is part of the national Great American Cleanup event, which has been a tradition for more than 25 years. With the nation’s 250th birthday approaching next year, the national goal is to remove 25 billion pieces of litter from parks, waterways, and public spaces by July 4, 2026.

“We’re thrilled to mark the approach of this historic milestone with our biggest and most meaningful cleanup yet,” Smith said. ““The Greatest American Cleanup is a celebration of our nation’s history and a reflection of our city’s commitment to a cleaner, brighter future.”

To register as a volunteer, visit www.texascitytx.gov or call (409) 643-5730.