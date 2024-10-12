Home NewsCommunityGardening November 2024 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs
November 2024 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs

GREENHOUSE HOBBYIST

Saturday, November 2, 2024

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Greenhouse Hobbyist will be a thought-provoking seminar with considerations for greenhouses that could fit your needs. Galveston County Master Gardener Briana Etie will cover necessities for a healthy greenhouse such as location, flooring, heating, ventilation and cooling. Learn how a greenhouse can improve and extend your growing seasons, giving you enjoyment year-round. Free. Location:  Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568.  Register here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/  or call 281-309-5065

LANDSCAPE DESIGN PRINCIPLES FOR THE HOME GARDENER

Saturday, November 2, 2024

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Explore Landscaping Principles in this 2-part program with Galveston County Master Gardeners Judy Anderson and Steve Holliday. In the first part, Holliday will discuss careful site planning, plant selection and cultivation practices for a beautiful landscape that conserves resources and protects the environment. In the second part, Anderson will lead a walking tour of the Discovery Garden demonstrating how color, texture, portion, line and scale relates to plants and hardscapes. The lecture and tour will be at the Discovery Garden in Carbide Park, 4102 Main Street, La Marque. Class is limited to 40. Free.  Register here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/  

or call 281-309-5065.

ARRANGING FRESH AND ARTIFICIAL FLOWERS

Saturday, November 16, 2024

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Retired Galveston County Master Gardener Jackie Auer will demonstrate and explain the basic techniques of fresh and artificial flower arranging. She has produced arrangements for the retail market, as well as for individuals. NOTE: Bring your own vase and fresh flowers for hands-on arranging. Keep in mind the holidays are approaching, if there is a theme you would like to use in your arrangement. Free. Register here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ or call 281-309-5065.

