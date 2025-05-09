Santa Fe’s baseball team faced Kingwood Park in the area round of the 5A, Region III playoffs. The Indians played Game 1 on Thursday night followed by Game 2 on Friday night. If necessary, a third game was played on Saturday afternoon. All three games are played at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
Santa Fe’s baseball team faced Kingwood Park in the area round of the 5A, Region III playoffs
151
Santa Fe’s baseball team faced Kingwood Park in the area round of the 5A, Region III playoffs. The Indians played Game 1 on Thursday night followed by Game 2 on Friday night. If necessary, a third game was played on Saturday afternoon. All three games are played at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
Santa Fe’s baseball team faced Kingwood Park in the area round of the 5A, Region III playoffs. The Indians played Game 1 on Thursday night followed by Game 2 on Friday night. If necessary, a third game was played on Saturday afternoon. All three games are played at Goose Creek Memorial High School.