Sen. Bettencourt’s SB 2722 Passes Texas Senate to Rein in on Toll Fund Diversions

21-8 vote ensures toll funds are spent on roads and emergency services, not non-transportation projects

AUSTIN TX — The Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 2722 by Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-

Houston) in a 21-8-2 vote, refocusing how excess toll road surplus revenues are used in Harris

County to prioritize real road maintenance and public safety services over non-transportation-

related spending, and to recognize the $116M spent by the City of Houston on public safety.

“Since 2019, toll revenues in Harris County have been distributed based on political

formulas rather than actual road needs,” said Senator Bettencourt. “If drivers are paying

tolls, then drivers should see those funds reinvested into roads they actually use to help

pay down the debt, prioritize county owned roads, and split 70/30 with the City of Houston

to cover expenses.”

For example, Commissioner Moraths’ precinct one, with 47% of county-owned roads received the

same funding as another with only 15%—underscoring the need for a data-driven formula. SB

2722 codifies the recent Harris County Commissioners Court decision in splitting pct. allocations.

How SB 2722 Reforms Toll Revenue: