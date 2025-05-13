Home NewsCommunityArt Rep. Weber Announces 2025 Art Competition Winner
Rep. Weber Announces 2025 Art Competition Winner

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) announced the winning artwork of Texas’ 14th Congressional District’s 2025 Congressional Art Competition.

1st Place: The Winner’s Circle

Submitted by Anabelle Thom, Lutheran South Academy

2nd Place: Rodeo Queens

Submitted by Mahrosh Saaib, Friendswood High School

3rd Place: Grimalkin

Submitted by Harly Babb, Port Neches-Groves High School

4th Place: Peaceful Night

Submitted by Isabella Perez, Nederland High School

“Each year, I’m blown away by the incredible talent our high school students showcase,” said Rep. Weber. “Anabelle’s artwork captures the true Texas spirit and the powerful bond between rider and horse. We’re extremely proud of her, and I look forward to her work hanging in the U.S. Capitol for the entire nation to admire.”

About the Congressional Art Competition

Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors an art competition for high school students. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved in the nationwide competition. The overall winner of the art competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will also include artwork from other contest winners nationwide. All other winners’ artwork will be displayed at Congressman Weber’s district offices.

