Galveston College Art Gallery hosts ‘American Dream’ Solo Art Exhibition by Donna M. Meeks through Dec. 1

GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 20, 2025) – The Galveston College Art Gallery is hosting the “American Dream” series from Donna M. Meeks through Dec. 1, 2025. The exhibition is free and open to the public during GC’s normal hours of operation on the
third floor of the college’s Fine Arts Building, in Room FA-318.
A reception for Meeks will be held at the GC Art Gallery on Oct. 28, from 4:30-6 p.m., with an Artist Talk at 4:45 p.m. The GC Art Gallery is located at the college’s main campus at 4015 Avenue Q in Galveston.
Meeks is a professor of painting and drawing at Lamar University and is the former chair of the LU Art department.
For more information about the ‘American Dreams’ exhibit, or the Galveston College Art program, contact Amanda Barry Jones, the GC Art Gallery Curator and Visual Arts Coordinator at ajones@gc.edu, or visit gc.edu/artgallery.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

Donna M. Meeks, “American Dream #19,” 2025, oil on digital print. “American Dream #19” is
one of several pieces of Meeks’ artwork displayed at the Galveston College Art Gallery on the
college’s main campus in Galveston.

