The 3rd Annual Community Oriented Policing Recognition Meeting was held at the Amazon Distribution center in La Marque on April 22nd, at 6:30 P.M.

✅️ Speakers included Interim City Manager JB, who commended the officers and Chairpersons for their hard work and successes.

LMPD Chaplain Jervie Windom provided the Invocation.

✅️ This annual meeting recognizes the effort and commitment of our Community Watch Chairpersons (there are 12 Community Watch Neighborhoods at this juncture with more in the works.)

✅️ Chief Aragon thanked and commended the chairpersons for their commitment to assist our community policing effort.

✅️ Chief Aragon provided three (3) key factors that have greatly contributed to our continuing decline in crime over the past four years include: 1. the LMPD Compstat Briefing System; 2. law enforcement efforts of our Crime Suppression Unit (and prior to this LMPD unit being activated, the great work of the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force); finally, 3. our community policing effort (via the work of our 12 Community Policing Officers in partnership with the Community Watch Groups.)

Special thank you to Amazon for providing the catered food from our very own Barcenas Mexican Grill!

Also we enjoyed the tour provided by Amazon Distribution Center’s Manager and Assistant Manager, Richard Grasshoff & Colby Campbell.

