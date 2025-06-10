Catching Up with a Featured Arist’s Carnival

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Anne is most often seen in her denim overalls with a white blouse tucked underneath and paint splatters on the fabric announcing her profession as an artist However, for a couple hours, the artist who has painted her way across the world and into the hearts of Galvestonians donned a lively sundress to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her gallery being located at 2111 Post Office St. in Galveston.

When Anne settled into Galveston on Avenue S in the fall of 2022, her gallery was next to an auto body shop, and with all the grit and positive spirit she could muster, she began a quest to bring her art to the region. She was aware that the first location was not ideal for a retail gallery, yet her sprit flourished, and lovers of art found her.

When I highlighted Anne in The Post Newspaper as one of our featured artists in 2023, I wrote about her earliest art show in Galveston.

In that show, she exhibited a collection of cowboy-and-cowgirl paintings she had painted upon arriving in Texas. But she quickly learned the clientele in the Galveston region wasn’t looking for art depicting cowboys and cowgirls as much as its members sought other subjects.

So she switched gears and began painting what she saw and experienced living on the island. She filled her gallery with paintings of mermaids, egrets, ships, blossoming trees, vases filled with blossoming flowers and scenes of women on the beach.

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce selected one of her women-on-the-beach scenes for the cover of its most recent annual membership guide.

Anne has painted with deep mournful shades of many colors and has works demonstrating her skill at conveying complicated emotions through color and cubism. But she is now also using colors and techniques that convey a sense of mature cheerfulness. Her recent work reflects a feeling that life is good, but life is not perfect.

In addition to moving to Post Office Street and evolving her art style, she has added new merchandise to her gallery. There, you can now purchase throw pillows, coffee mugs, spiral notebooks and other items sporting prints of some of her most beloved paintings. Also, for sale are frameable prints of her work.

Painting is not Anne’s sole joy. She also enhances her life with music, and her collection of musical friends has expanded since she moved to Galveston. On Sundays, she hosts open jam sessions from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Inside the gallery sits an upright piano upon which guests to the gallery add joy to her spirit as they demonstrate their talent for making music with as their fingers dance across the keys.

The gallery hosts work that now spans her 40 years of painting, or as she says, “Anne’s art romp through life,”

What does Anne have to say about her artistic evolution on Galveston Island?

“Art is never an easy gig, so any forward motion is a miracle of its own,” Lane said. “Paintings can sit for 30 years and then find their home. Or it still might be wet and get scooped up. All creativity is a huge gamble but one well worth the ride.”

While her gallery hosts her newest style, you can also gaze upon her work that she created years ago along with some of her cowboy themed pieces which are all for sale.

The Anne Lane Gallery is in the heart of ARTS Downtown GTX, Galveston’s bustling Cultural Arts District. The gallery is open from 12 to 7 PM every day except Tuesday. It also is open additional hours on the second Saturday of each month as part of Galveston’s ArtWalk, which takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Anne describes her world as being “A carnival of Music, Art and a venue for the creative soul 24/7,”