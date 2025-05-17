Astros Head to Florida to Catch Some Rays

The Astros catch an early flight to Tampa Bay as they open the week with a series at the Rays. The games will be outside at George Steinbrenner Field as Tropicana Field, the Rays’ normal domed locale, was damaged during Hurricane Milton last year.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their weekend at the Rangers at 12:05 PM. The game will be broadcast on the Roku app.

Monday: The Astros visit the Rays at 6:05 PM. Space City Home Network will begin the pregame show at 5:30 PM.

Tuesday: Game two of the Astros-Rays series begins