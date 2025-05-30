Dickinson alum Kayden Henry is part of a University of Texas softball team participating in the Women’s College World Series. The sophomore was batting .401 and has stolen 30 bases going into the Longhorns’ 3-0 win over Florida in the opening game on Thursday.
